Cases of dengue fever become critical just days after experiencing high fever

The Hanoi-based National Tropical Hospital today issued a warning regarding the emergence of several very critical cases occurring just days after the onset of dengue fever.

According to Dr. Dong Phu Khiem, Deputy Director of the Intensive Care Center, the hospital has recently admitted a significant number of dengue fever patients who have fallen into critical condition shortly after a few days of high fever, requiring emergency hospitalization due to organ failure, with their lives at risk.

Dengue fever typically presents mild symptoms in the initial phase, including high fever, body aches, and headaches. By the fourth day, as the fever subsides, most patients gradually stabilize; however, some cases may worsen, particularly among the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, and individuals who are overweight or obese. Therefore, patients must not be complacent when experiencing a reduction in fever, as many severe complications can arise during this period.

Dr. Dong Phu Khiem advises that patients suspected of or diagnosed with dengue fever should undergo daily evaluations, especially from the fourth day until the end of the seventh day of illness, to detect any signs that may indicate a risk of deterioration and to intervene with timely treatment. Patients exhibiting warning signs such as severe abdominal pain in the right lower quadrant, excessive vomiting, extreme fatigue, nosebleeds, oral bleeding, chest tightness, or difficulty breathing should seek emergency medical care as soon as possible.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the year, the country has reported over 65,000 cases of dengue fever, resulting in 11 fatalities (compared to the same period last year, the number of cases has increased by 20.8 percent and the number of dengue fever-related deaths has risen by 5).

By MInh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan