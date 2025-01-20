Carriers increase flights to serve Lunar New Year travel

Airlines have supplemented 586 flights with nearly 134,000 seats in trips that departed from January 17 to February 12 to meet surging travel demand in the lunar New Year 2025.

Airlines provide additional flights departing from January 17 to February 12 to meet surging travel demand in the lunar New Year 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the flights will be run on major routes from Ho Chi Minh City to provinces in the Northern, Central, and Central Highland regions, including 90 trips on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route, 89 flights on the Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi route, and 43 trips on the Hai Phong-Ho Chi Minh City route.

Currently, air tickets for many trips, including the Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi flight on January 24-25 (the 25th-26th days of the last month of the lunar calendar), have almost been sold out.

During the peak period from January 22 to 28 (the 23rd to 29th day of the last month of the lunar calendar), Tan Son Nhat International Airport is expected to operate 820-900 flights with 150,000 passengers per day, presenting an increase of 12.7 percent compared to the 2024 Lunar New Year.

After the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday from January 29 to February 2 (the 1st - 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar), the total number of flights would be 830-917 flights with 155,000 passengers per day, up four percent compared to the same period last year.

The total number of additional flights during the Tet holiday is around 6,100 flights, a year-on-year increase of 8.7 percent. The number of passengers will be nearly 900,000 people, up 4 percent compared to the same period last year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and airlines have increased 14 additional aircraft, raising the total number of planes to 212.

Vietnam Airlines will operate 1,500 night flights while Vietjet Air will offer 1,590 flights, focusing on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to the North and Central regions. Additionally, takeoff and landing slots at Tan Son Nhat Airport will be increased. Carriers have also prepared for an increase in staff numbers to serve passengers.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh