Capsized jeep in Cu Lan village tourist area renewed vehicle inspection

According to information on the Vietnam Register under the Ministry of Transport, a jeep with license plate number 49A-271.84 owned by GBQ Company had vehicle inspection renewed online in June.

The vehicle carrying a group of Korean tourists was suddenly swept away by floodwater and capsized while the foreign tourists were experiencing a tour along the stream at Cu Lan village tourist area in Suoi Can Village, Lac Duong District, Lat Commune, Lam Dong Province on October 24.

The incident caused four deaths.

The jeep had brand name of YA3 which was manufactured in Vietnam in 2023 with a design of seven seats including the driver.

In the latest periodic vehicle inspection regime, on February 20 of 2023, there have not been any notable technical problems for the jeep and its vehicle inspection validity was extended until August 19, 2023.

After that, the owner of the jeep performed the procedures for inspection extension which will have been valid until February 19, 2024.

The Cu Lan village tourist area has provided a service of off-road vehicles worth VND150,000 (US$6.1) per passenger for an 8-kilometer distance, including some sections across dry streams for many years.

Regarding the deadly distress, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province assigned the Department of Public Security of Lam Dong Province to investigate, identify the cause and clarify the responsibilities of organizations and relevant units related to the incident and strictly handle the violations if any.

The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong also directed the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to check, review, grasp the situation and review the adventure sports and tourism activities in the locality.

Besides, it is obligated to suspend the services in case of violations.