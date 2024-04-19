Can Gio's land use plan in 2024 approved

The HCMC People's Committee of HCMC has just issued a decision approving the land use plan in 2024 of Can Gio District.

A corner of Can Thanh Commune in Can Gio District (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, the district has more than 190 hectares of agricultural land registered to change into non-agricultural land, including nine hectares devoted to rice production, 48 hectares given to annual crops, 83 hectares for developing perennial plants, 48 hectares area of aquaculture, and two hectares for salt production.

Can Gio District has a natural area of over 70,445 hectares, including 46,586 hectares of agricultural land, 22,829 hectares of non-agricultural land, and 1,029 hectares of unused land.

The People's Committee of the city has requested Can Gio District to publicize its land use plan in accordance with the Land Law. Additionally, the district needs to inspect and supervise strictly and regularly to ensure efficient and economical land management according to the land use planning and plans.

Located about 50km away from the HCMC center, Can Gio is the only coastal district of the city with a coastline of 23 kilometers. The locality is home to many rivers, estuaries, canals and mangrove forests with natural conditions suitable for the development of tourism and international leisure urban areas. HCMC will exploit the tourism strengths of Can Gio and develop the district into a regional and international ecotourism leisure urban area.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh