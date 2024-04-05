National

HCMC develops Can Gio offshore wind energy

The HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations and the Institute for Regional and Urban Studies held a conference on the Can Gio Offshore Wind project in the city on April 4.

The Can Gio Offshore Wind project is expected to be located on an area of around 325.123 hectares. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, a representative of the Asia Petroleum Energy Corporation said that the Can Gio offshore wind power project with a capacity of 6,000 MW covers an area of around 325.123 hectares in the outlying coastal district of Can Gio. The seaside project is divided into four investment phases from 2025 to 2040, reducing over 200 million metric tons of CO2 emissions during its life cycle.

The offshore wind power plant will supply clean electricity and connect to the national 500kV power grid system via the Da Phuoc electricity station. It will also produce green hydrogen and ammonia and provide clean electricity for the high-speed rail line of the HCMC - Can Tho railway project. Additionally, the project will supply electricity and green hydrogen to urban areas, industrial zones, and vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

The Can Gio offshore wind power project will create tens of thousands of jobs throughout its lifecycle and generate billions of dollars for domestic contractors, contributing to the carbon neutrality strategy of HCMC in particular and the country in general by 2050.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

