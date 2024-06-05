Campaign to plant flower trees along streets on both sides of railways launched

This morning, Vietnam Railways coordinated with Thu Duc City People's Committee to organize a launching ceremony for a campaign to plant flower trees along streets on both sides of railways in response to the World Environment Day.

The campaign to plant trees and ornamental flowers along streets on both sides of the railway aims to create a friendly and beautiful environment for the area. The campaign received enthusiastic support from mass organizations and people living along streets along the railways.

The campaign of growing flowers along streets on both sides of the railway has been launched by the railway industry since 2023. It has attracted the attention of a large number of officials, union members, and workers in the railway industry as well as residents and local authorities where the railway passes through.

According to the Vietnam Railways, in 2023, the campaign to plant trees and ornamental flowers along both sides of railways and roads created a friendly and beautiful environment; therefore, organizations and city dwellers living along both sides of the roads in Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh districts, Saigon station area and Di An City of Binh Duong Province supported.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and other units supplied 1,670 flower plants for the campaign.

The railway industry in the Ho Chi Minh City - Binh Duong region contributed over VND350 million (US$13,709) to clear dust debris along the approximately 4 km long route from Binh Trieu station to Linh Dong crossroad in Thu Duc City.

With the policy "Every route - A flower", the Vietnam Railways requires the railway industry to select various tree varieties, creating regional characteristics and destinations for localities where the railway passes through to create special highlights and identify stations and roads. At the same time, a safe distance for the railway traffic safety corridor should be taken account into when planting trees.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Anh Quan