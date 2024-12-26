CAAV rams up landing, take-off slots at Tan Son Nhat Airport during Tet

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) yesterday informed that booking rates on domestic flights from Ho Chi Minh City to various localities from January 21, 2025, to January 27, 2025, continued to rise rapidly.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Of which, some routes have nearly 100 percent booking rates even though the number of flights has been increased, comprising flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, Quang Binh, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Chu Lai and Quy Nhon.

The same situation applies to return flights during the peak period after Tet.

However, flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City, the capital city of Hanoi have lower rates with an average ranging from 35 percent to 40 percent.

On January 25, 2025 only, flights on the Ho Chi Minh City - Hanoi route are estimated to reach over 80 percent. The flights on routes from Hanoi to the Central and Southern provinces and cities comprising Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Da Lat and Binh Dinh before and after Tet still have enormous available seats.

Regarding ticket prices, routes with high booking rates near the ceiling prices. There are only business class tickets left for flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Quy Nhon and Thanh Hoa with prices from VND4 million (US$157) to VND 6 million (US$236) per ticket.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced that the unit had adjusted an increase in the number of take-off and landing slots at Tan Son Nhat Airport from January 21, 2025 to February 9, 2025, raising to 48 flights per hour during the day and 46 flights per hour at night.

These additional flights primarily serve fully booked routes from Ho Chi Minh City to the Central and Northern localities.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Huyen Huong