CAAV asks for stricter control on airfare

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) yesterday issued directives to domestic airlines, emphasizing the need to strengthen state management and strictly control airfare pricing.

Buying air tickets online



Accordingly, the CAAV instructs airlines to actively collaborate with aircraft leasing partners to augment their fleet capacity. This includes replacing aircraft grounded due to engine recalls and exploring options to increase seat capacity on domestic routes, particularly those serving popular tourist destinations, with a special focus on flights to and from Can Tho International Airport.

Regarding airfare, the CAAV mandates that airlines review and adjust their pricing information display methods. The goal is to clearly present all components in the displayed ticket price, eliminating any potential confusion for passengers during the booking process. Airlines are encouraged to implement flexible pricing ranges and maintain policies that offer discounted fares.

Information regarding promotional programs and fare discounts must be widely disseminated, enhancing public access to this crucial information. The CAAV also directs airlines to regularly monitor and supervise their electronic ticketing systems and agent-based sales channels. This includes detecting and addressing any instances of ticket sales, price declarations, and price listings that violate legal regulations and airline policies.

Travel agencies reported that domestic air tickets remain abundant during the peak summer season. However, prices continue to hover at relatively high levels, particularly on routes frequented by tourists.

In mid-July, the Hanoi - Nha Trang route exhibits fares ranging from VND2-3.8 million (US$78.6-149) for economy class tickets. The Hanoi - Phu Quoc route sees prices between VND1.8-3 million ($70.7-118) for economy class, while the Hanoi - HCMC route maintains a minimum fare of VND1.7 million ($66.8).

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thanh Tam