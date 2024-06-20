Ca Mau Province establishes provincial-level marine conservation area

The People's Committee of Ca Mau Province on June 20 approved the establishment of a provincial-level marine conservation area covering 27,000 hectares.

The island of Hon Chuoi is located in Ca Mau Province's marine conservation area.

The conservation area is to preserve biodiversity; protect and conserve aquatic resources and marine animals including endangered and economically valuable species, as well as safeguard the environment, ecosystems and natural landscapes associated with sustainable ecotourism development; and improve the livelihoods of local fishermen contributing to coastal economy development.



The marine conservation area includes the island clusters of Hon Khoai, Hon Chuoi and Hon Da Bac.

The marine conservation area in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau covers a total area of 27,000 hectares of land, divided into functional zones including a 3,000-hectare protection zone, 11,230 hectares for ecological restoration zone and 3,970 hectares for service and administrative zone.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong