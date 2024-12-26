Businesses, benefactors contribute US$2 million for ethnic minority students

The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the "For Beloved Hoang Sa - Truong Sa" Club yesterday hosted a press conference to announce a program themed "Spring Journey from the Forest to the Sea" in 2024.

Accordingly, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund will coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City Television to organize the art exchange program on December 28.

The program aims to summarize a year of activities of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the "For Beloved Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) - Truong Sa (Spratly Islands)" Club.

Moreover, there will be a scholarship-giving ceremony for ethnic minority and island students, orphaned children after the Covid-19 pandemic and a ceremony for receiving donations from businesses and benefactors for the fund and the club’s activities.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, the President of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund cum head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa - Truong Sa" Club, speaks at the press conference.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, who is the President of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund cum head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa - Truong Sa" Club, stated that 2024 is a special year marking the 25th establishment anniversary of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, the ten founding anniversary of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa - Truong Sa" Club and the 75th anniversary of heroic martyr Vu A Dinh's death.

Over the past year, the fund and the club have organized many meaningful activities making an impression and spreading humanity in the community.

Businesses and benefactors have accompanied the fund with a financial donation of more than VND56.7 billion (US$2.2 million).

The fund has directly awarded over 5,000 scholarships to ethnic minority and island students across the country.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, who is the President of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund cum head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa - Truong Sa" Club, presents flowers to the organizations and businesses that have accompanied the initiative.

At the press conference, representatives of businesses and benefactors co-signed a sponsorship agreement for the fund and the club's activities in 2025, with a total amount of nearly VND53 billion (US$2 million).

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong