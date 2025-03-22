Bus stops, parking lots at Tan Son Nhat Airport's T3 Terminal proposed

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Works and Transportation has just proposed to the Ministry of Construction to allow the department to organize 20 bus routes connecting to Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Works and Transportation proposed the Ministry of Construction assign the department to serve as the focal unit to connect bus routes to Long Thanh International Airport.

Besides, the department also proposed to the Ministry of Construction, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Tan Son Nhat International Airport to prioritize the allocation of five to seven areas at T3 Terminal for bus stops and parking.

Previously, to reduce traffic congestion around Tan Son Nhat International Airport when the T3 Terminal is put into operation, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Works and Transportation had collaborated with Bach Khoa Science and Technology Corporation (BKTECHS) to study and develop a bus route connection plan, including direct links to T3 Terminal.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong