Bus service connecting Ha Long, China’s Nanning launched

A regular bus route connecting Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Vietnam, and Nanning City of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China has been launched, the People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province announced on September 4.

Passengers on a bus departing from Fenglin station in Nanning City, China for Bai Chay station in Ha Long City in Quang Ninh, Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Transport Departments of Quang Ninh Province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have allowed China’s New National Route Corporation Transport Company Limited to cooperate with the Global China - Vietnam Friendship Corporation Joint-Stock Company of Vietnam to provide a regular bus route connecting Nanning City of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China and Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Vietnam via Bac Luan II bridge border gate in Quang Ninh.

Additionally, the Road Transport Development Center of Zhuang Autonomous Region issued Notification No. 51 (2024) to inform that businesses, the Department of Transport, and the Mong Cai Border Gate Customs Branch of Quang Ninh Province have proactively coordinated with relevant agencies at Bac Luan II bridge border gate to guide and assist businesses in completing customs procedures quickly and conveniently.

Mong Cai Border Gate Customs Branch also must conduct inspection, supervision, and management of temporary import and re-export vehicles, passengers' luggage carried on vehicles in accordance with legal regulations, and the Agreement on road transport signed between the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the People Republic of China.

According to the People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province, the passenger transport service between Nanning and Ha Long will contribute to diversifying tourist products of Vietnam’s coastal city and developing Quang Ninh Province’s tourism.

The bus service connecting Nanning City and Ha Long City has been launched. (Photo: SGGP)

The Global China - Vietnam Friendship Corporation Joint-Stock Company of Vietnam will operate coaches departing at Fenglin bus station in Nanning City of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, and arriving at Bai Chay Bus Station in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

The route runs through G75 Lanzhou Expressway, G7511 Qinzhou–Dongxing Expressway, Dongxing Border Gate in China, and Mong Cai Border Gate, Mong Cai- Ha Long – Bai Chay- Ha Long Expressway in Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

The bus will start at 11 a.m. at Dongxing Bus Passenger Transport Station (current local time in Beijing) every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with one trip per day, and arrive at 2:30 p.m. at Bai Chay Bus Station in Ha Long City (current local time in Vietnam).

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh