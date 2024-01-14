Culture/art

Brocade fashion show kicked off at Da Lat Arts Street

SGGP

A brocade fashion show was organized at Da Lat Arts Street in Ly Tu Trong Street, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province yesterday attracting residents and local and international tourists.

A brocade fashion show takes place at Da Lat Arts Street.

At the show, models wore 48 brocade outfits for kids, streetwear, parties and office outfits from a K'Ho ethnic fashion collection of designer K' Jona from K' Ho ethnic group.

The fashion show brought to the audience a new perspective on the costumes of the K' Ho ethnic people which is a combination between tradition and modernity.

The People's Committee of Da Lat City coordinated with relevant units to open Da Lat Art Street contributing to bringing art to the community and creating a space of exchange and creativity for residents and tourists in the center of Da Lat City.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

