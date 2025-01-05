Booking rates on domestic flights increase in peak periods of Tet holidays

Airlines recorded a high booking rate on flights from HCMC to provinces and cities during the peak period of Tet holidays from January 21-28.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), some routes have already been fully booked, such as Hanoi–Buon Me Thuot, Ho Chi Minh City–Hue/Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, Buon Me Thuot, Quang Binh, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Chu Lai, and Nha Trang.

The seat occupancy rates are nearly 100 percent on the routes from Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Dong Hoi, Buon Me Thuot, and Vinh to Ho Chi Minh City from January 31 to February 7.

Especially, the seat occupation on flights that departed from January 25 to February 2 for routes, including Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang/Hanoi and Hanoi–Da Nang/Ho Chi Minh City, has increased rapidly.

To meet the higher demand during the 2025 Tet Lunar New Year, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has delegated Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Pleiku, and Tuy Hoa airports to carry out a 24/7 operational schedule to meet night flight demand of airlines.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has also sent a document to the People's Committees of provinces and cities requesting support for implementing solutions to serve the 2025 Lunar New Year and suggested the local authorities direct departments, agencies, and transport operators to extend operating hours and increase the number of vehicles and trips to serve passengers, especially those on night flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will continue to require Vietnamese airlines to examine and provide additional flights on routes that are currently fully booked from Ho Chi Minh City to Northern and Central provinces during the few days before the Lunar New Year, based on the capacity of operations, airport infrastructure, safety, and security.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh