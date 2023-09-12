Book fair promotes reading habit to return to HCMC

The fourth book fair promoting reading habit among people will take place at the HCMC Book Street on September 13-17.

The fair will be divided into three areas, including Tram Tri Thuc (Knowledge Station), Tram Thien Nhien (Nature Station) and Tram Nghi Chan (Rest stop) with the participation of 25 display booths.

The book show’s organizers, Thai Ha Books and Thai Ha Book Club, hope to create a book shopping space for book lovers.

Participating stalls will donate 25 percent of their book sales to the Vietnam Fund for Reading Promotion which is operated by the Book Club and the Book ATM project to offer books and build book shelves in provinces and cities nationwide.

The third book fair promoting reading habit among people that was organized last December supported VND50 million (US$2,087) to the Vietnam Fund for Reading Promotion.