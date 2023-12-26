Biometric authentication continues to be applied for air passengers

To be authenticated biometrically, air passengers need to have a chip-based citizen identification card and a PNR (Passenger Name Record) reservation code, and agree to share personal data and facial recognition information.
Meanwhile, check-in counters need to be equipped with chip-based ID card readers and facial recognition device.
In the first quarter of 2024, the ACV will complete the investment, equipment, ID card application software solutions and full-process biometric authentication technology at Phu Bai and Cat Bi international airports in central Thua Thien-Hue Province and Northern Hai Phong City, and Dien Bien airport in the Northern mountainous province of the same name.