Biometric authentication continues to be applied for air passengers

The CAAV on December 25 issued a written report to the Ministry of Transport asking for its approval of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)’s proposal to continue applying biometric authentication for air passengers.

Passengers use biometric authentication application when checking in at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

To be authenticated biometrically, air passengers need to have a chip-based citizen identification card and a PNR (Passenger Name Record) reservation code, and agree to share personal data and facial recognition information.

Meanwhile, check-in counters need to be equipped with chip-based ID card readers and facial recognition device.

In the first quarter of 2024, the ACV will complete the investment, equipment, ID card application software solutions and full-process biometric authentication technology at Phu Bai and Cat Bi international airports in central Thua Thien-Hue Province and Northern Hai Phong City, and Dien Bien airport in the Northern mountainous province of the same name.

