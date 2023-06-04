Binh Dinh’s estuary cleaned up after SGGP Newspaper’s report

According to Mr. Nguyen Trung Hieu, Vice Chairman of the Cat Khanh Commune People's Committee, in recent days, the local authorities have mobilized one excavator, one small truck, and around 100 individuals to initiate a garbage collection campaign.

Related News Severe waste pollution at estuaries, fishing ports in Binh Dinh Province

In response to the report by SGGP Newspaper, the People's Committee of Cat Khanh Commune in Phu Cat District, Binh Dinh Province, promptly mobilized vehicles and nearly 100 individuals to initiate a garbage cleanup campaign, resulting in the revitalization of De Gi Beach, making it cleaner and more beautiful.

Campaign to revive estuary launched

On June 3, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Binh Dinh Province said that, following the report by SGGP Newspaper on "Severe waste pollution at estuaries, fishing ports in Binh Dinh Province" published on May 17, 2023, the Cat Khanh Commune People's Committee, under the guidance of the provincial People's Committee, initiated a concerted campaign to clean up and restore the cleanliness of the De Gi estuary.

According to Mr. Nguyen Trung Hieu, Vice Chairman of the Cat Khanh Commune People's Committee, in recent days, the local authorities have mobilized one excavator, one small truck, and around 100 individuals to initiate a garbage collection campaign. Their focus is on tackling the "black spots" of waste accumulation highlighted in the report by SGGP Newspaper. The cleanup efforts span from De Gi fishing port and the vicinity of the Cat Khanh Border Guard Station to the breakwater of An Quang Dong and An Quang Tay hamlets in the Cat Khanh Commune.

Furthermore, Cat Khanh Commune has contracted a local waste collection company to increase the garbage collection frequency to four times per week. The commune has also put forth a budget proposal for dredging, leveling, and cleaning up significant waste accumulation areas along the estuary and near the squid processing facilities in the An Quang Dong and An Quang Tay hamlets.

As reported, the previously identified waste "black spots" in the De Gi fishing port area (across from the Cat Khanh Border Guard Station) and stretching to the breakwater of the two hamlets, An Quang Dong and An Quang Tay, have all been effectively tackled by the local authorities through a comprehensive cleanup effort. This initiative has successfully restored a clean and aesthetically pleasing environment to the beach.

Moreover, the relevant authorities have placed trash bins and signage to guide and motivate residents to dispose of their waste in designated areas, ensuring that it is properly managed and preventing any discharge into the water.

Challenges remain

In discussing the issue of waste at the De Gi estuary, Mr. Nguyen Trung Hieu highlighted the ongoing difficulties. The accumulation of household waste on the estuary, water surface, and De Gi lagoon remains substantial, with multiple sources of pollution. Therefore, the Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Cat Khanh Commune emphasizes the importance of collective action from all neighboring localities to tackle the marine waste problem effectively.

Additionally, Mr. Nguyen Trung Hieu mentioned that the commune faces difficulties due to limited resources and insufficient funding to address waste collection on the water surface as well as to conduct communication, mobilization, equipment procurement, and waste treatment. These challenges make the situation even more challenging.

"Recent media reports have highlighted that the waste issue at De Gi estuary is not limited to Cat Khanh Commune alone. Consequently, addressing the broader waste problem requires the involvement of not only the Cat Khanh Commune but also the province and district. We sincerely hope that the provincial and district authorities will allocate funds to support our local community in waste collection efforts on the estuary. Everyone is currently contributing voluntarily due to the limited financial resources at the commune level," shared Mr. Nguyen Trung Hieu.

On the same day, a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection under the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Binh Dinh Province stated that the department had not yet received a report regarding the outcomes of waste management at the estuary from the People's Committee of Quy Nhon City. "We will compile the results of addressing the issues reported by local authorities and promptly submit a report to the provincial People's Committee. It will enable us to have comprehensive information to provide feedback to the media," the representative further shared.

It is known that at the estuary, in the area near the entrance to the Quy Nhon fishing port, there is a large and long-standing waste "black spot".