Binh Dinh provides financial support to develop traditional craft villages

The Tourism Department of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh made a report on the five-year implementation of the tourism development project in traditional craft villages in the province by 2025.

Phu Gia village is famous for making horse conical hats in Phu Cat District, Binh Dinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The project was started in 2019 in typical traditional craft villages, including Phu Gia village which is famous for making horse conical hats in Phu Cat District, a giant squash village in Phu My district, Cu Lam Bau Da wine village in An Nhon Town, and coconut rice paper and noodle making village No. 8 in Hoai Nhon Town.

After five years of the implementation of the pilot project, four villages received more than 11,322 visitors. They have improved tourism management capabilities, infrastructure, human resources, and the quality of tourist products. The four traditional craft villages have also established accommodation facilities and cooperatives to preserve traditional products and offered tours providing community experience to travelers.

However, the craft villages have been facing several challenges, such as infrastructure limitations, a lack of high-quality human resources, and ineffective promotion activities. The Department of Tourism has proposed the provincial government prioritize funding programs to support traditional craft villages to develop their tourism typical advantages.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh