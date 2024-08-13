Travel

Binh Dinh provides financial support to develop traditional craft villages

SGGP

The Tourism Department of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh made a report on the five-year implementation of the tourism development project in traditional craft villages in the province by 2025.

non-ngua-4-2-5068.jpg.jpg
Phu Gia village is famous for making horse conical hats in Phu Cat District, Binh Dinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The project was started in 2019 in typical traditional craft villages, including Phu Gia village which is famous for making horse conical hats in Phu Cat District, a giant squash village in Phu My district, Cu Lam Bau Da wine village in An Nhon Town, and coconut rice paper and noodle making village No. 8 in Hoai Nhon Town.

After five years of the implementation of the pilot project, four villages received more than 11,322 visitors. They have improved tourism management capabilities, infrastructure, human resources, and the quality of tourist products. The four traditional craft villages have also established accommodation facilities and cooperatives to preserve traditional products and offered tours providing community experience to travelers.

However, the craft villages have been facing several challenges, such as infrastructure limitations, a lack of high-quality human resources, and ineffective promotion activities. The Department of Tourism has proposed the provincial government prioritize funding programs to support traditional craft villages to develop their tourism typical advantages.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Binh Dinh traditional craft villages tourism development project in traditional craft villages Phu Gia village making horse conical hats

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn