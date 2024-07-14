Binh Dinh Martial Arts Park to be built in Quy Nhon City

Quy Nhon City in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh submitted a proposal for an upgrade and expansion project of the Children’s Park into the Binh Dinh Martial Arts Park to the Provincial People's Committee.

Binh Dinh Martial Arts Park will be built and expanded from Children’s Park. (Photo: SGGP)

The project has a total investment capital of VND47.8 billion (US$1.88 million), including VND41.2 billion from Quy Nhon City's budget and the remaining of more than VND6.6 billion mobilized from social resources.

The Martial Arts Park will cover an area of 1.91 hectares along Xuan Dieu coastal road with giant statues depicting Binh Dinh’s typical traditional martial arts poses.

The project not only presents the tourism and culture of Quy Nhon City and Binh Dinh province but also contributes to advertising and promoting Binh Dinh traditional martial arts, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Quy Nhon City Nguyen Phuong Nam.

The design of Binh Dinh Martial Arts Park

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognized Binh Dinh traditional martial arts as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2012.

In 2013, the provincial People’s Committee established the Binh Dinh Traditional Martial Arts Center where martial arts lovers come to study and train types of traditional martial arts.

Binh Dinh is one of the cradles of Vietnam’s traditional martial arts. The province is currently home to hundreds of folk martial arts clubs with thousands of artisans, including four Meritorious Artisans, two international martial art masters, 26 national martial art masters, 12 martial art masters, 12 high-ranking martial art masters, 73 martial art masters, 57 qualified martial art instructors, and 415 coaches.

Binh Dinh hosted seven international festivals of traditional martial arts since 2006. The biennial event gives a chance for martial arts artists and athletes to meet and exchange with each other as well as honor the traditional martial arts value.

In 2021, the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province proposed the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism approve a dossier on Binh Dinh traditional martial arts to submit to UNESCO for the recognition of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh