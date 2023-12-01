Binh Chanh District aims to become southwest city of Ho Chi Minh City by 2024

Binh Chanh District sets a target of becoming the southwest city of Ho Chi Minh City, a complex urban area, a luxury tourism site for healthcare service by 2024.

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Chanh District organized a meeting on December 1 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the separation of the administrative boundaries of Binh Chanh District (2003-2023).

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that Binh Chanh District is rich in patriotic tradition, resilient and indomitable struggle over 300-year-history of its formation and development.

The meeting in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the separation of the district’s administrative boundaries is an important event marking innovation, development and achievements of Binh Chanh District in the past two decades.

The Deputy Secretary of the city’s Party Committee indicated many important contents for Binh Chanh District to consider and implement in the upcoming time, including focusing on strengthening Party building and improving the capacity of the government system, building capable and qualified officials, works of planning, training young human resources.

The district has grasped opportunities to effectively deploy and organize the implementation of Resolution 31 of the Politburo and Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City, implement the city's decentralized and authorized contents to increase autonomy and self-responsibility of agencies and units.

Besides, the district has drastically conducted administrative reform and digital transformation, increased investment and completed synchronous and modern socio-economic infrastructure to create a favorable business environment and lure investors.

As for social security, the locality has concentrated on caring for residents, resource management and environmental protection; building a green, clean and beautiful living environment; ensuring social order and traffic safety, fire prevention and control, thereby creating a premise for the local socio-economic development.

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai believed that Binh Chanh District would continue to achieve the goal of sustainable development in the coming time.

For the side of Binh Chanh District, Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee Tran Van Nam emphasized that the meeting aimed to review the locality’s difficulties, obstacles and achievements after 20 years since its separation of the administrative boundaries as well as analyze problems, summarize lessons learned from experiences of building and development to become a premise for planning development strategies in the coming time.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee decided to offer the traditional flag to the Party Committee, government and people of Binh Chanh District.

In addition, the Chairman of Binh Chanh District People's Committee decided to grant certificates of merit to 74 collectives, 304 individuals and one household with their outstanding achievements in the district's activities and emulation movements.

Binh Chanh District is positioned at an important gateway to trade between HCMC and 13 provinces and city in the Mekong Delta. Currently, the district’s population reaches more than 820,000 people, mostly young people being a resource for development.

Some photos captured at the meeting marking the 20th anniversary of the separation of the administrative boundaries of Binh Chanh District (2003-2023):