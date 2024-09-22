Multimedia

Billion-dong projects of hospitals, schools in HCMC speed up to finish on time

Engineers and workers are divided into groups to take turns working in three shifts with four crews to speed up the construction progress of hospital and school projects in HCMC.

Workers are checking the electrical system at the construction project of new Thu Duc Regional General Hospital.(Photo: SGGP)

These projects with investment capitals of thousands and hundreds of billion dong are expected to be built at the end of this year.

Several hospitals have been partially put into operation to meet the public demand for medical examination and treatment. They are key projects to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025) and the 50th anniversary of Southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Female worker Nguyen Thi Lan said that she and her colleagues are striving to complete the construction project of facility 2 of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine and put it into operation on April 30, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)
The 1,000-bed Thu Duc Regional General Hospital in Thu Duc City has a total cost of over VND1,915 billion (US$77.85 million). (Photo: SGGP)
The E and F classroom blocks of the new Vinh Loc A secondary school in Binh Chanh District have been completed after seven months of construction. (Photo: SGGP)
So far, 100 percent of the work volume of the Cu Chi District Regional General Hospital has been done. The project with a total capital of VND1,800 billion (US$73.2 million) is expected to be put into operation on April 30, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)
Around 85 percent of the work volume of the B area of the 500-bed Hoc Mon District Regional General Hospital has been done. The hospital with a total capital of VND1,895 billion (US$77 million) is expected to be put into operation on April 30, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)
The new hospitals are also equipped with modern medical equipment to meet the requirements of patients' medical examinations. (Photo: SGGP)
Workers are completing the final stages at An Binh Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

