Billion-dong projects of hospitals, schools in HCMC speed up to finish on time
SGGP
Engineers and workers are divided into groups to take turns working in three shifts with four crews to speed up the construction progress of hospital and school projects in HCMC.
These projects with investment capitals of thousands and hundreds of billion dong are expected to be built at the end of this year.
Several hospitals have been partially put into operation to meet the public demand for medical examination and treatment. They are key projects to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025) and the 50th anniversary of Southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).