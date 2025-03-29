National

Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway’s component project 3 set to operate in April

SGGPO

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just issued conclusions regarding the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project and its associated facilities.

Pursuant to the conclusions, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the unchanged target of the Long Thanh International Airport Project for Phase 1 regarding its completion, operation and commercial exploitation in the first half of 2026 as scheduled.

1-8007-4005.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directs that the component project 3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway must be operated by April 2025.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha to directly oversee the project's implementation, ensuring progress as instructed by the Government.

Regarding the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, the Prime Minister has urged to put its component project 3 into technical traffic operation in April, along with its completion by June.

Meanwhile, its component projects 2 and 3 must be completed by the end of 2025.

As for the development of a railway connection between Long Thanh International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to immediately study the connection option by elevated rail or subway.

Besides, the Prime Minister urged the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee collaborate with foreign partners during the implementation process and submit solutions to the Prime Minister.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Component project 3 Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway Long Thanh International Airport Tan Son Nhat International Airport Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn