Expansion of 18 component projects of North–South Expressway accelerated

The implementation schedule for the expansion of 18 component projects of the North–South Expressway is being accelerated.

The Nghi Son – Dien Chau expressway section will be expanded in accordance with the approved planning. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 2, at a meeting on investment options for the expansion of the Eastern North–South Expressway during the 2017–2020 phase, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh requested synchronized implementation across projects that had been developed in phased investment stages.

Accordingly, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh requested a study on synchronous investment for the expansion of 15 sections from Mai Son to Cam Lo and from Quang Ngai to Dau Giay under the public investment model, followed by the implementation of toll collection to reimburse the state budget capital used for project execution.

The 15 sections include Mai Son – National Highway 45; National Highway 45 – Nghi Son; Nghi Son – Dien Chau; Bai Vot – Ham Nghi; Ham Nghi – Vung Ang; Vung Ang – Bung; Bung – Van Ninh; Van Ninh – Cam Lo; Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon; Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon; Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh; Chi Thanh – Van Phong; Van Phong – Nha Trang; Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet; and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay.

To accelerate progress, relevant agencies are required to urgently complete project dossiers for submission to the Government and the Prime Minister for consideration, to be further reported to the National Assembly for approval of the investment policy, thereby serving as a basis for finalizing related procedures, with the goal of commencing the expansion in early 2027. The upgrading and expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

For the three component projects already implemented under the PPP model, including Dien Chau – Bai Vot, Nha Trang – Cam Lam, and Cam Lam – Vinh Hao, priority will be given to allowing investors to study and balance available resources for implementation. In cases where investors are unable to meet the required capacity, a transition to public investment may be considered, along with adjustments to the financial plan and the toll collection period for capital recovery.

Previously, according to a proposal from the Thang Long Project Management Unit, the plan to expand all sections from Mai Son to Cam Lo and from Quang Ngai to Dau Giay covers a total length of 1,144 km, aiming to ensure seamless connectivity from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, in line with expressway standards, and to maximize the effectiveness of the North–South economic corridor.

Under this option, the preliminary total investment is estimated at VND 154,247 billion (US$5.9 billion), including VND128,994 billion (US$4.9 billion) for the expansion of 15 component projects implemented under public investment and VND25,253 billion (US$959 million) for 3 component projects implemented under the PPP model.

The sections will be upgraded immediately to a fully compliant six-lane expressway scale in accordance with planning, with a design speed of 100–120 km/h.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh