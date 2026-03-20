Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway takes shape ahead of opening

According to the plan, Component Projects 2 and 3 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, with a total length of more than 37 kilometers, are expected to open the main route to traffic before March 31, 2026.
This is one of the key directives outlined by the Ministry of Construction in a document sent to local authorities and relevant units, urging them to accelerate construction and complete the component projects under Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway.
Specifically, the ministry has requested the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Project Management Unit 85 to direct contractors and related units to mobilize resources, speed up construction progress and complete work packages as scheduled.
>>>Below are some images captured by reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on the construction site of the project: