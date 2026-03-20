Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway takes shape ahead of opening

Key sections of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway are set to open by the end of March 2026, as authorities accelerate construction to meet the deadline.

According to the plan, Component Projects 2 and 3 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, with a total length of more than 37 kilometers, are expected to open the main route to traffic before March 31, 2026.

This is one of the key directives outlined by the Ministry of Construction in a document sent to local authorities and relevant units, urging them to accelerate construction and complete the component projects under Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway.

Specifically, the ministry has requested the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Project Management Unit 85 to direct contractors and related units to mobilize resources, speed up construction progress and complete work packages as scheduled.

>>>Below are some images captured by reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on the construction site of the project:

Connection point between the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway and the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway at the Long Thanh interchange

Direction from Bien Hoa to Vung Tau after exiting the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway

Signage indicating the exit connecting the expressway to Long Thanh Airport

Many sections in Dong Nai Province have been completed and are awaiting opening.

Workers are installing concrete surfaces and fences to finalize construction.

The expressway runs through lush forests and green fields in Dong Nai Province.

The section bordering Ho Chi Minh City has been completed.

The expressway toward the eastern coastal area of Ho Chi Minh City

Intersection connecting to roads leading to the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port area.

The expressway stretches across green fields before ending in Hoa Long Commune.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong