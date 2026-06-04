Hanoi speeds up river-crossing bridges, aims to finish works before APEC 2027

The Hanoi People’s Committee reviewed land clearance for nine bridge construction projects over the Hong Ha and Duong rivers, reporting steady progress and targeting two bridges for technical opening by July 2027.

On June 3, Hanoi People's Committee convened a meeting with relevant departments, localities and units to review preparation and land clearance for nine bridge projects spanning the Hong Ha and Duong rivers.

At the meeting, a representative of the Hanoi Transport Construction Project Management Board said most projects are making positive progress. The Tu Lien Bridge project has completed more than 96 percent of land clearance, Ngoc Hoi Bridge has reached 100 percent, Tran Hung Dao Bridge has achieved more than 82 percent.

Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges also showed encouraging results. Numerous key components have been raised above safe levels for the rainy season, creating favorable conditions for the next construction phases. Notably, Hong Ha and Me So bridges, part of the Ring Road 4 — Hanoi Capital Region project, are expected to be technically open to traffic in July 2027. Work on main bridge structures, interchanges and the Duong River crossing is being accelerated with the goal of completion ahead of the APEC conference in 2027.

Presiding over the meeting, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Bui Duy Cuong emphasized that these are priority transport projects with special significance for socio-economic development, national defense and security, and expansion of the capital’s development space. With basic mechanisms and policies no longer stalled, he ordered localities to urgently complete land clearance no later than June 30.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan