Newly-launched app allows consumers to report fuel retail irregularities

Vietnamese consumers can now report suspected violations at fuel stations and track their fuel expenses through “Quanh Toi,” a newly launched mobile application developed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced on June 2 that the “Quanh Toi” (Around Me) application has officially been put into operation. The platform allows users to locate fuel stations, submit reports on suspected violations, rate service quality and track fuel-related expenses.

Fuel stations can now be monitored more closely by consumers through the “Quanh Toi” mobile application, which enables direct reporting of suspected violations.

One of the app’s key features is its role as a public monitoring channel for fuel retail activities. Through the application, consumers can directly report issues such as incorrect pricing, unexpected station closures, fuel rationing, failure to issue invoices, as well as concerns related to fuel quality, fire safety and environmental protection.

Reports submitted by consumers will be forwarded to relevant authorities for review and handling in accordance with regulations. Users can also rate the quality of services provided by fuel stations, helping promote greater transparency and accountability within the fuel retail sector.

A screenshot of the “Quanh Toi” mobile application’s violation reporting feature. The platform enables consumers to submit complaints about fuel station operations. Photo: DMS

In addition to market oversight functions, the application assists vehicle owners in managing fuel expenses. Users can store vehicle information, record refueling history, monitor fuel consumption rates, and compile operating costs for individual vehicles.

According to the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, the application has been available on both the App Store and Google Play since June 1. Through its integrated digital map, users can locate nearby fuel stations, access addresses and navigation directions, check operational status, and view available fuel types and current selling prices.

In the future, the application is expected to incorporate additional features, including alerts on unusual fuel prices and inventory levels, market supply-demand forecasts, fuel waste warnings, and advanced data analysis tools to support regulatory management.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong