Bidding documents for Long Thanh Airport’s sub-projects asked to be completed

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired a meeting to discuss solutions for resolving difficulties in preparing bidding documents and selecting investors to implement bidding packages of sub-project 4 of the Long Thanh Int'l Airport project.

At the meeting (Photo: VGP)

Currently, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has completed the bidding documents and assessment of bidding documents for investment and construction projects of catering services, aircraft maintenance areas, airport ground support equipment maintenance, and operations control center of airlines. Assessments and approvals of the component projects are expected to be finished in July.

The biggest challenge and obstacle in implementing the bidding packages is creating a hypothetical business plan to determine the rate of annual state budget contribution of the investors once the airport goes into operation.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasized that the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam must continue to overcome shortcomings and limitations of capacity and experience and coordinate closely with relevant ministries and departments to quickly select experienced, reputable, and capable units to complete bidding documents and organize bids.

The bidding documents need to be evaluated by international consulting firms with the expertise and knowledge of airport technology, operations, and design.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh

