Bicycle tour connects Vietnamese, Chinese provinces

A two-day bicycle tour linking two international border gates of Vietnam and China was launched on February 16, helping to enhance tourism ties between the two sides and promising exciting experiences for visitors to Vietnam's Ha Giang Province.

Participants in the bicycle tour pose for a photo at the Thanh Thuy International Border Gate in Ha Giang province. (Photo: baohagiang.vn)

Trieu Thi Tinh, Deputy Director of the Ha Giang Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the tour, named “One Journey - Two Countries”, starts at the Tianbao International Border Gate in China’s Yunnan province, goes through the Thanh Thuy International Border Gate in Ha Giang province, and ends in Ha Giang city.

In the city, visitors will explore such destinations as the culture and tourism village of Ha Thanh hamlet and Tha hamlet of Phuong Do commune, the March 26 Square, the Km0 milestone, the Provincial Museum, and the Nguyen Trai pedestrian street. They can also enjoy the cuisine and unique culture of local ethnic groups, she noted.

Tinh added that the tour, a new tourism product jointly held by the Explore Ha Giang Co. Ltd. and the Ma Li Pho international travel company of Yunnan, is expected to help enhance tourism cooperation between Ha Giang and Yunnan, increase the number of tourists traveling through the Thanh Thuy - Tianbao international border gates, and offer attractive experiences to visitors.

It is also a suggestion for domestic and foreign travel companies to pay more attention to bicycle tourism in Ha Giang, according to the official.

Ha Giang province is home to a number of famous destinations like the Quan Ba twin mountains, Dong Van ancient town, Lung Cu Flag Tower, Ma Pi Leng Pass, Meo Vac market, Hoang Su Phi terraced fields, and Mount Tay Con Linh. It also boasts a long-standing history and culture and accommodates 19 ethnic groups with special cultural identities.

In 2023, it welcomed over 3 million tourists and earned nearly VND7.1 trillion (US$290 million from tourism, statistics showed.

Vietnamplus