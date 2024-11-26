Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line to launch on December 2

To ensure that Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) begins operation and serves the public by December 2024, MAUR emphasized the need for the consortium to finalize key agreements.

On the afternoon of November 26, Mr. Phan Cong Bang, Head of the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), urged the contractor consortium comprising Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. and CIENCO4 Group, the general contractor for package CP1a, to resolve internal disputes promptly and comprehensively to prevent any impact on the overall progress of the project.

To ensure that Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) begins operation and serves the public by December 2024, MAUR emphasized the need for the consortium to finalize key agreements, including signing an addendum to adjust the contract timeline, supplementary agreements related to payment disbursement, and issuing VAT invoices to facilitate payments. Although the deadline for submitting these documents was set for October 2024, they remain unresolved.

HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong inspects progress at stations ahead of operation.

MAUR has requested intervention from the State Steering Committee for National Key Projects, the Ministry of Transport (MoT), and relevant authorities, urging them to direct CIENCO4 Group to complete the necessary documentation without delay. Should compliance not be achieved, MAUR has proposed measures such as limiting CIENCO4’s participation in other transportation projects within Ho Chi Minh City or imposing temporary bidding restrictions.

Concurrently, MAUR is collaborating with various agencies to expedite critical tasks, including working with the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security to complete fire safety inspections, coordinating with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment for environmental assessments, and partnering with the Vietnam Railway Authority and the MoT to finalize safety certifications.

Additionally, MAUR is coordinating with the State Inspection Council for Acceptance of Construction Works to conduct the final acceptance testing for the project. These tasks are being urgently implemented to ensure the metro line becomes operational on December 2, 2024.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan