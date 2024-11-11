Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line undergoes trial run at 100 percent capacity

On Nov 11, Mr. Le Minh Triet, Director of the HCMC Urban Railways No.1 Company Limited (HURC1), announced that the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line No.1 would operate at full capacity in a trial run from today through November 18.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee inspects the pedestrian bridges connecting to the metro stations.

Previously, testing was conducted at just 20 percent capacity.

During this period, the trains will run daily from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., with intervals between trains varying from 4 minutes and 30 seconds to 10 minutes. Operations are planned under two scenarios: regular weekday service and holiday service. Fourteen trains will operate on the main line, with three additional trains on standby. After November 18, further discussions and evaluations will determine the next steps in the operational plan.

According to Mr. Le Minh Triet, initial trial operations ran from October 14 to November 8 at 20 percent capacity, covering both routine and emergency scenarios. Staff from all relevant positions, including train operators, operation control center (OCC) dispatchers, and station personnel, were fully engaged.

Trial operations for the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line No.1 began in early October, after theoretical and practical training for HURC1 employees, the company responsible for metro operations and commercial management. The trials were divided into two phases: Phase 1 led by Japanese consultants from NJPT and Phase 2 carried out by HURC1 staff.

The testing covered 47 different scenarios, ranging from standard operations to emergency situations such as fires, power outages, flooding, and signal loss across various sections of the metro line, including both elevated and underground areas.

Stretching approximately 19.7 kilometers, the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line includes three underground stations (Ben Thanh, City Opera House, and Ba Son) and 11 elevated stations. The line features 17 trains, each capable of carrying 930 passengers (147 seated and 783 standing). The maximum design speed is 110 km/h on elevated sections and 80 km/h in tunnels.

Currently, 99 percent of the entire Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro project has been completed, with the remaining 1 percent focused on final inspections and procedures to prepare for full operation by the end of this year.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan