Ben Dinh Port officially opens to domestic and international vessels

Effective March 26, Ben Dinh Port in Quang Ngai Province has been cleared to handle cargo and passenger ships, marking a new gateway for regional trade and tourism under the management of the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority.

A view of Ben Dinh Port

Ben Dinh Port, part of the Quang Ngai seaport system, has officially been opened to both domestic and international vessels for cargo handling, passenger transport, and related maritime services.

The Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration has issued a decision announcing the port’s opening, effective March 26.

Located in Ly Son Special Zone in Quang Ngai Province, Ben Dinh Port falls under the management of the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority. Under the approved specifications, the port can accommodate general cargo vessels of up to 2,000 tons at the outer berth, vessels of up to 1,000 tons at the inner berth, and passenger vessels of up to 400 tons (400 seats) at the access pier.

The Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority has been assigned to perform state management functions at the port and is authorized to collect fees in accordance with regulations.

Based on actual conditions, particularly water depth, navigation channels, and relevant regulations, only vessels meeting the port’s technical specifications will be permitted to operate. All activities must ensure maritime safety and security, as well as environmental protection.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan