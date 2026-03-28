Business

Ben Dinh Port officially opens to domestic and international vessels

SGGPO

Effective March 26, Ben Dinh Port in Quang Ngai Province has been cleared to handle cargo and passenger ships, marking a new gateway for regional trade and tourism under the management of the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority.

port.jpg
A view of Ben Dinh Port

Ben Dinh Port, part of the Quang Ngai seaport system, has officially been opened to both domestic and international vessels for cargo handling, passenger transport, and related maritime services.

The Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration has issued a decision announcing the port’s opening, effective March 26.

Located in Ly Son Special Zone in Quang Ngai Province, Ben Dinh Port falls under the management of the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority. Under the approved specifications, the port can accommodate general cargo vessels of up to 2,000 tons at the outer berth, vessels of up to 1,000 tons at the inner berth, and passenger vessels of up to 400 tons (400 seats) at the access pier.

The Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority has been assigned to perform state management functions at the port and is authorized to collect fees in accordance with regulations.

Based on actual conditions, particularly water depth, navigation channels, and relevant regulations, only vessels meeting the port’s technical specifications will be permitted to operate. All activities must ensure maritime safety and security, as well as environmental protection.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Ben Dinh Port Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority maritime safety environmental protection

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn