Bach Dang Wharf Park in art illumination marks Vietnam – Japan diplomatic ties

Bach Dang Wharf Park on Ton Duc Thang Street in HCMC's District 1 is brightened up with LED decorative lights. The art illumination is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Japan diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fine art lighting system, Director of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh highly appreciated the 50-year process of Vietnam and Japan becoming mutual important partners in various sectors. The good relations between Vietnam and Japan have been strengthened since the two countries elevated their ties to a new level of Extensive Strategic Partnership in 1994. Japan has always actively supported and accompanied Vietnam in the process of international integration and socio-economic development.

Mr. Watanabe Nobuhiro, Consul General of Japan in HCMC expressed his thanks to the municipal People’s Committee and Japanese Business Association in HCMC for supporting the installation of lighting systems.

The art lighting decoration is inspired by a Vietnamese lotus pond featuring blooming lotus flowers on the fresh water and a garden of Sakura, or cherry blossoms, Japan's national flower. The magically multicolor-illuminated space attracts a large number of visitors.

The art illumination will run from now until April 16. The event is part of the 8th Vietnam-Japan Festival that kicked off in HCMC on February 25 under the theme of “Vietnam-Japan stand side by side towards the future, reaching out to the world”. In its eighth edition, the festival features many major events in many fields such as culture, arts, cuisine, trade and tourism.