Bac Ninh Province faces torrential rain, floods, landslides

Multiple places in the Tay Yen Tu region of Bac Ninh Province are experiencing torrential rain, resulting in rising waters- flooded homes, fields and roads.

On the morning of August 21, widespread heavy rain hit the Northeastern region, particularly in Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh and parts of Thai Nguyen Province.

Hanoi has not yet experienced rain, but the sky is overcast, showing that showers could occur at any time.

Several areas in northeastern Bac Ninh have reported flooding, landslides, and localized road disruptions.

Torrential rain triggers floods in multiple communes in northeastern Bac Ninh Province on the morning of August 21.

Data from the Vrain automatic rainfall monitoring system as of 8 a.m. on August 21 indicated that Bac Ninh Province recorded 140mm of rainfall, followed by Tuyen Quang with 122mm and Thai Nguyen with 115mm.

Bac Giang Ward in Bac Ninh Province is darkened on the morning of August 21. (Photo: Kun Mon)

Authorities and meteorological experts warned that heavy rain would persist in the midland and lowland areas of the Northern region.

Thai Nguyen and Bac Ninh will receive particularly heavy rainfall, which may extend to the capital city of Hanoi and Hung Yen.

Meanwhile, the Central localities will remain mostly dry, with thunderstorms in the late afternoons. Provinces from Binh Dinh to the Southern region, including the Central Highlands, will continue to experience heavy rain as easterly winds bring large moisture masses from the East Sea inland.

Below are some images provided by local residents on heavy rains and flooding in the Northern province of Bac Ninh on the morning of August 21.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong