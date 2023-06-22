Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province welcomes more than seven million visitors

More than seven million turns of visitors arrived in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province in the first six months of 2023, an increase of over 17 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

As planned, the Department of Tourism of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province will coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to deploy the works of inspection and supervision for the quality of tourist accommodation services throughout the locality.

Particularly, several working delegations are assigned to review tourism accommodation establishments with inappropriate services as advertised or inaccurate information for star ratings.

The functional agencies under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will also check and review the advertisement contents of tourism accommodation establishments on social networks.

The inspection aims at raising awareness for investors, managers and operators of accommodation establishments about the need of maintaining and controlling services quality.