Average monthly income of employees increases compared to prior quarter

Moreover, the labor market in the first quarter continued to maintain its recovery momentum. Labor force, the number of employed people in the first quarter continued to increase compared to the previous quarter and compared to the same period last year. The average monthly income of employees increased compared to the previous quarter and compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the unemployment and underemployment rates of the working age decreased compared to the previous quarter and decreased compared to the same period last year.

Specifically, the labor force aged 15 and over in the first quarter of 2023 was 52.2 million people, an increase of 88,700 people compared to the previous quarter and an increase of more than 1 million people compared to the same period last year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the labor force in urban areas increased by 121,000 people; meanwhile, the rural area decreased by 32,300 people. Both the male and female labor force increased by 60,300 people and 28,400 people respectively.

The proportion of trained workers with degrees and certificates in the first quarter of 2023 was 26.4 percent, unchanged from the previous quarter and 0.3 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

Of the total number of employed workers, workers in the service sector accounted for the largest proportion with 39 percent, equivalent to nearly 20 million people, followed by workers in the industrial and construction sectors, accounting for 33.9 percent, labor in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector accounts for the lowest proportion with 27.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people of working age in the first quarter was over 1 million people, a decrease of 34,600 people compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 65,100 people compared to the same period last year. Thus, the unemployment rate for the working age was 2.25 percent, down 0.07 percentage points compared to the previous quarter and down 0.21 percentage points over the same period last year.

The number of underemployed people of working age in the first quarter was about 885,500 people, down 12,400 people compared to the previous quarter and down 443,100 people compared to the same period last year.

The average monthly income of employees in the first quarter was VND 7 million, an increase of VND 197,000 compared to the previous quarter and an increase of VND 640,000 over the same period last year. The average monthly income of male workers is VND 8 million, 1.36 times higher than the average monthly income of female workers with VND 5.9 million. The average income of workers in urban areas is VND8.6 million, 1.41 times higher than in rural areas with VND 6.1 million.