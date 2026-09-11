Authorities combat toxic online information targeting Ho Chi Minh City teenagers

HCMC youth organizations are implementing educational programs to equip young people with crucial skills to verify information, ultimately building robust digital resistance against online misinformation.

The youth in Binh Tan Ward of HCMC are organizing a smart junior digital citizen program for children (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Kim)

Recently, while monitoring the local area, the Vietnam Youth Federation of Binh Tan Ward (HCMC) discovered youths embroiled in a romantic dispute, aggressively posting provocative online challenges.

Recognizing the looming threat to public order, the Federation’s standing committee swiftly assigned its local branches to propagate legal awareness, urging them not to share incendiary content. Concurrently, they coordinated with authorities to discuss the matter with involved parties. The incident was handled promptly, ensuring the online feud didn’t unnecessarily escalate into a real-world clash.

For Chairman Nguyen Van He of the Binh Tan Ward Youth Federation, the current reality is highly concerning. He noted a segment of the youth, particularly students and freelancers, are still heavily swayed by distorted information on TikTok, Facebook Reels, or YouTube Shorts. These contents typically use sensational headlines or manipulated contexts, deliberately preying on viewers’ curiosity and vulnerable emotions.

Against this stark backdrop, delivering accessible information resonating with young people emerged as a practical method to effectively steer cognitive awareness. The Federation proactively established a column dubbed “One good news piece everyday – One beautiful story every week” across its Fanpages.

It heavily spotlights youth economic models, exemplary individuals, alongside vital civic policies. Furthermore, crucial Cybersecurity Law content, along with inherent responsibilities when posting information, is seamlessly integrated into regular branch meetings.

Over in Binh Loi Trung Ward, forming a mental filter is systematically woven into the local Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s ongoing educational efforts. Chairwoman of the ward’s Youth Federation and Secretary of its Youth Union Nguyen Thuy Bao Tran stated that guiding youth to utilize social media positively is a relentless endeavor, using meticulously tailored formats.

Programs delving into the Youth Law alongside specialized sessions significantly cultivate civic responsibility, political awareness, and foundational knowledge. During the “Cinema through children’s eyes” program, kids excitedly engage in games to intuitively acquire vital skills for identifying fake news and protecting personal data. According to Chairwoman Bao Tran, the Federation’s ultimate goal is to forge resilience, accountability, and a habit of civilized conduct across cyberspace.

Drawing from grassroots realities, Youth Union and Federation organizations heavily emphasize guiding young folks on reacting properly when encountering fabricated information. For Hiep Binh Ward’s Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union and Chairman of the Youth Federation Truong Huy Man, having a clear protocol is essential.

He explained that upon receiving reports, organizations instruct residents to remain calm, completely cease arguing or re-sharing the content, and safely preserve relevant evidence. Depending on severity, residents are guided to report directly to ward police or competent authorities for thorough processing.

One specific case disclosed by the HCMC Public Security Department in 2026 allegedly involved N.X.A., an Hiep Binh Ward resident. This individual posted entirely fabricated information generated by AI on social media, severely tarnishing an organization’s reputation alongside personal dignity.

Following strict verification, the police summoned that ill-intention person for questioning and deterrence. Chairman Man argued that for youth, a demographic practically glued to social platforms, equipping themselves with skills to verify information is absolutely vital.

“The most crucial aspect is forging a steadfast habit among the youth to ‘verify before sharing, take responsibility before posting.’ When you unfortunately become a victim of false information, you also need to know how to protect yourself by saving evidence and proactively seeking out official channels for timely support,” he explained.

Numerous young workers also desperately need reliable access to practical information sources. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Hao, a worker at Vietnam PaiHo Co. Ltd., it’s highly necessary for laborers to access propaganda programs supplying official employment information online.

Ms. Hao noted that since young workers are constantly bombarded with myriad information streams on social networks, dramatically ramping up propaganda to equip them with necessary skills is a fantastic way to shield themselves against negative impacts.

Ultimately, “digital immunity” in cyberspace stems directly from each young individual’s proactive capacity. When the youth know to hit the brakes before consuming unverified information, verify facts before sharing, and seek the right avenues when facing trouble, they don’t just protect themselves; they actively curb the toxic spread of misinformation community-wide.

Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Youth Union and Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC Le Tuan Anh noted that amidst social media’s explosive growth, the youth constantly consume unverified information streams. To ensure positive digital engagement, city organizations won’t rely solely on in-person events; they’re dramatically amplifying their online presence. Following HCMC Party Committee directives, affiliated units will forge core forces to rapidly grasp the pressing issues young people care about. Chairman Anh expects this initiative to act as an “extended arm” for monitoring the youth’s emotional states. Furthermore, the Young Pen Club’s activities will be heavily promoted. This effectively spreads positive narratives alongside directional articles, ultimately providing young folks with accurate insights plus a comprehensive perspective on current affairs.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam