Vietnam receives first international aid shipment for storm-hit areas

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) handed over an emergency aid shipment to support residents of Bac Ninh Province affected by storm No. 11, which took place on October 13 in Hanoi.

This is the first international relief shipment delivered to Vietnam following the recent natural disasters.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned as the focal agency to coordinate and connect donors with local authorities.

Representing Vietnam at the handover ceremony was Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director General of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The Japanese side was represented by Mr. Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam, and Mr. Sugano Yuichi, Chief Representative of JICA Vietnam.

The aid shipment includes 40 water purifiers, 5,100 blanket sets, 1,000 portable jerry cans and 50 multi-purpose plastic sheets.

A representative of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that all the goods supplies will be transported to Bac Ninh Province on the morning of October 14 for prompt distribution to residents in the hardest-hit areas.

A representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment receives the aid shipment from Japan.

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam Ito Naoki extended his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Vietnam for the losses caused by the recent floods. He affirmed that the Government of Japan would continue to support Vietnam in disaster prevention and climate change adaptation efforts.

In addition to the JICA shipment, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control is also receiving relief supplies from the governments of Australia and Russia, the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Center), and various other international organizations.

The relief packages, including essential goods, household supplies, housing repair materials, water purification equipment, personal hygiene items and cash, will be allocated primarily to heavily affected areas, including Lang Son, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang and Bac Ninh provinces.

