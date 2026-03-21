Australia delivers 38,000 tons of LPG to Thi Vai Port

Nearly 38,000 tons of LPG imported from Australia by PV GAS arrived at Thi Vai Port in Ho Chi Minh City on March 20, significantly increasing domestic fuel supply amid global market volatility.

The shipment, transported on the Clipper Vanguard, supplements PV GAS’s earlier shipment of 5,000 tons from the United States on March 17. The company plans to import an additional 48,000 tons from the United States in April, while flexibly purchasing smaller quantities as needed to meet customer demand.

Nearly 38,000 tons of LPG from Australia arrive at Thi Vai Port, HCMC on March 20

This accelerated import strategy comes amid strong fluctuations in the global LPG market. Conflicts in the Middle East and disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz have tightened supply, while Vietnam relies on approximately 70 percent of its LPG imports from this region.

PV GAS has implemented proactive measures since early March, maximizing domestic gas extraction, adjusting operations to increase LPG output, and diversifying import sources from the U.S., Australia and other Asian regions. Alternative gas products such as pipeline gas and CNG are also being supplied more extensively to industrial customers.

Despite rising global prices, PV GAS has maintained domestic selling prices since the start of the year, prioritizing market stability. The company and its customers have agreed on a new cooperation mechanism: registering demand so that PV GAS handles import and distribution at cost, without profit. PV GAS assures sufficient supply for March, April, and most of May 2026, contributing to market stability and national energy security.

Market management officials conduct specialized inspection at LPG Business in Ho Chi Minh City.

On March 20, ex-factory LPG prices at some companies increased to approximately VND6,920 per kilogram excluding VAT, resulting in retail prices for 12 kilogram cylinders in Ho Chi Minh City ranging from VND548,000 (US$20.9) to VND555,000 (US$21).

Several companies, including TotalEnergies LPG Vietnam, Saigon Petro and Gas Phoenix Vietnam, announced retail price adjustments from March 20, reflecting a broader upward trend.

Previously, during the first half of March, companies raised prices on March 6, March 9 and March 12, totaling an increase of nearly VND120,000 (US$4.6) per 12 kilogram cylinder; including discounts, the actual cost for consumers could reach around VND125,000 (US$4.8) per cylinder.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong