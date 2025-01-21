Association aims to eliminate plastics in tourism establishments by 2030

The Vietnam Tourism Association set an ambitious goal of eliminating the use of single-use plastics entirely within all tourism service establishments by the year 2030.

At the Vietnam Tourism Association-convened conference

Today in Hanoi, the Vietnam Tourism Association convened a conference to review the progress of the 'Reducing Plastic Waste in Vietnam's Tourism Sector' project, a critical initiative for building a sustainable tourism industry.

The tourism industry is currently bearing the consequences of plastic waste pollution, which diminishes the visual appeal of destinations, contributes to soil and water pollution, negatively impacts wildlife and human health, and gradually leads to biodiversity loss, as noted by Deputy Director Pham Van Thuy of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Recognizing the significant achievements of the project, VNAT leadership commended the initiative for its powerful message. The project emphasizes the need for collective action from citizens, businesses, communities, and tourists to achieve the goal of plastic-free tourism in Vietnam.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is committed to continuing its partnership with the association and tourism enterprises in the coming years to build on the initial success of this project. Deputy Director Pham Van Thuy emphasized the association to take the lead and closely coordinate with tourism management authorities to effectively scale these results and achieve greater impact.

At the conference, Chairman Vu The Binh of the Vietnam Tourism Association outlined future goals to sustain and expand the project’s results. By 2025, the aim is for 75 percent of association members to increase awareness about plastic waste, 100 percent of tourist areas and hotels to eliminate non-biodegradable plastic bags and single-use plastics, and 50 percent to issue guidelines for reducing plastic waste.

The association aims to completely eliminate single-use plastics in tourism establishments by 2030 and integrate plastic waste reduction into their operational regulations. The association also plans to strengthen international cooperation, promote research and technology transfer, and share best practices to foster green and sustainable tourism.

The association also focuses on international cooperation to promote research, development and application of technology to reduce plastic waste. A leader of the Vietnam Tourism Association disclosed that the association will cooperate with countries and international organizations to share experiences, develop green tourism products and take advantage of international resources.

Cooperation efforts extend beyond technology transfer to include the sharing of management practices, the development of a model for plastic waste-free tourism, and the training of human resources. The association promotes active involvement of its members in global initiatives, aiming to position Vietnamese tourism as a regional leader in sustainable development.

The strategy highlights the significance of engaging with support initiatives from international and non-governmental organizations, focusing on areas such as education, infrastructure, and resource management. By pursuing these objectives, the Association seeks to develop a sustainable tourism sector that safeguards the environment while enhancing the quality of life for local communities.

By Mai An – Translated By Dan Thuy