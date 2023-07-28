Assignments for state agencies issued to pilot new mechanisms for HCMC growth

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Decision 896/QD-TTg to assign missions for HCMC to implement Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 by the National Assembly about piloting specific mechanisms, policies for the growth of the city.



Accordingly, the Finance Ministry is asked to develop a decree on loan interest, reasonable profit, payment methods, finalization methods for projects using the Build – Transfer (BT) model. It is also necessary to prepare a legal document on corporate or individual income tax exemption for innovative startup activities in the key fields of HCMC.

It should become an advisor in the process to ask for approval from competent units about the content that the annual state budget allocation with purpose for HCMC’s budget does not exceed 70 percent of the increasing central budget revenue, taken from the one divided between the central budget and the city budget compared with the estimate assigned by the Prime Minister.

The Home Affairs Ministry is requested to develop a decree on the election, recruitment, management, designation of civil servants and public employees working at ward, town, and commune levels. It should develop a governmental document on expanding the decentralization and authorization for HCMC People’s Committee and HCMC People’s Council compared to applicable regulations.

The Construction Ministry is told to develop a decision to be signed by the Prime Minister about decentralization, procedures to locally adjust the master planning to construct functional zones, the master urban planning, the technical infrastructure planning.

In this August, the Government Office completes the development of a governmental document on directing relevant units to cooperate with HCMC in administrative reform and to reduce processing time of issues not yet within the power of HCMC.

The Planning and Investment Ministry is asked to collaborate with other ministries and state agencies as well as HCMC People’s Committee to submit to the Government a report on other mechanisms and policies not stipulating in the law or existing in the NA’s Resolution but are essential in attracting strategic investors and mobilizing possible resources nationally and internationally. This report will then be sent to the National Assembly for approval at the nearest meeting. The issuance of a document to explain in detail the above policies is done in a shortened order and procedure.

In August, HCMC is assigned to introduce regulations on collecting and using the money for maintaining and renovating infrastructure (affected subjects, principles, collection levels, the management mechanism, the use mechanism) in order to ensure transparency, logic, and in compliance with the financial autonomy mechanism of the HCMC Management Board for Export Processing and Industrial Zones.

HCMC is requested to review, approve, and issue the land price adjustment coefficient suitable for the real situation in the city. This will be used to calculate land use fee, land lease fee for all lots (regardless of value in the land price list) in the case that the land price list has included market information for each land lot shown in Point a and b of Clause 4 in Article 6 of Resolution 98.

At the latest meeting, HCMC People’s Committee has presented to HCMC People’s Council for approval the content of salary and wage as well as fringe benefits for leading positions in public scientific-technological organizations; the wage to perform scientific-technological missions; the standards, conditions, and subject enjoying incentives; criteria, standards, and quantity limits for civil servants and public employees at ward, commune, and town levels.