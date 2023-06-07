ASEAN Para Games 12: Vietnam ranks third after three competition days

Vietnam bagged 36 gold, 35 silver and 56 bronze medals, ranking third in the tally as of 21:15 on June 6 - the third official competition day of the 12th ASEAN Para Games that is taking place in Cambodia.

On June 6, Nguyen Van Hung obtained the two golds for the best weightlifting performance of 155kg and a total weight of 458kg after three successful lifts in the men’s 72kg event.

The athletics team also secured an additional five golds on the day thanks to the outstanding performances of Vo Van Tung, Truong Bich Van, and Trinh Cong Luan.

In track-and-field, Nguyen Ngoc Hiep and Nguyen Khanh Minh finished first in the men’s 400m T11 and 400m T12 events, respectively, to bring home gold medals.

In the afternoon, swimmer Trinh Thi Bich Nhu earned a gold medal in the 200m individual medley SM6.

After the three competition days, Indonesia now ranks first in the medal tally with 92 golds and a total of 228 medals, followed by Thailand with 72 golds.

The Vietnamese sports delegation to the event consists of 164 members, including 122 athletes. The Vietnamese athletes are competing in eight out of 13 sports at the tournament, namely track-and-field, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and boccia.

Vietnam is set to win 50-55 gold medals and named among the top four countries on the medal tally at the event.

At the 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games, Vietnam claimed 183 medals, including 65 golds, 62 silvers and 56 bronzes, ranking third on the medal tally.