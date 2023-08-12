ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 – walking for peace, cooperation, development

The program of ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 for peace, cooperation and development was held this morning with the participation of nearly 1,000 people.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs collaborated with the Consulate General of Indonesia in HCMC and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) to host the program.

The event was taken place on Nguyen Hue Walking Street with the participation of numerous students from universities and high schools in the city, youth union members, young people, media agencies, sectors, the ASEAN community, Consul Generals of ASEAN countries along with families and Indonesian citizens.

Speaking at the departure ceremony, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the initiative of ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City welcoming the 56th anniversary of ASEAN establishment (1967 – 2023) and marking the year of Indonesia's Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023.

According to Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, with its role of Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023, Indonesia has taken the initiative of the theme of “ASEAN: a center of growth - an epicentrum of growth”, aiming at boosting the economy in the region in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Many important initiatives have been launched by Indonesia based on three core matters of the ASEAN community. Of which, it is important to ensure energy and food safety, medical self-reliance and finance-economy stability along with promoting the participation process of Timor Leste to ASEAN.

Chairman Mai affirmed that the Consulate General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City has implemented many activities to promote economic cooperation as well as strengthen community solidarity through cultural exchange activities, comprising the event of ASEAN Fun Walk 2023.

Chairman Mai confirmed that with the role of the economic hub of the whole country, HCMC would try its best to join hands with Vietnam to promote an ASEAN community of solidarity, peace and development.

On the occasion, Chairman Mai sent his thankfulness to the Consulate General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, HUFO, Ho Chi Minh City's Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Vietnam - Indonesia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City to organize the event of ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 together with economic – cultural exchange events during the passing time.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General of Indonesia to Ho Chi Minh City Agustaviano Sofjan said that with a total population of more than 660 million people and total GDP of more than US$3,600 billion in 2022, ASEAN is now the third largest economy in Asia and ranks fifth in the world.

According to Consul General of Indonesia to Ho Chi Minh City Agustaviano Sofjan, the world economic situation has not been completely recovered and faced different severe competitiveness and challenges. Therefore, the center role of the ASEAN has to be reinforced to maintain peace and stability in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean - Pacific Ocean region.

Consul General Agustaviano Sofjan said that toward celebrating the 56th anniversary of the ASEAN establishment in Ho Chi Minh City and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia through the walking event, everyone can feel the solidarity spirit of ASEAN in general and the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia in particular.

Some photos at the program: