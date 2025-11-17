Artistic events presenting Vietnamese figures of global influence held in HCMC

The “Living Heritage—Legacy for the Future” exhibition and a jazz concert, “Immersed,” were held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15.

The jazz concert titled "Immersed" took place on November 15 at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

The “Living Heritage—Legacy for the Future” exhibition offers an immersive space featuring visual art, calligraphy, and multimedia installations that retrace the lives, ideas, and inspirations of Vietnamese figures with global influence in fields such as medicine, finance, arts, and culture. The project encompasses several initiatives, notably the creation of the multimedia platform livingheritage.vn and the annual release of the Living Heritage digital book series, with the first volume, The Universal Within, which has just been introduced to the public.

The jazz concert titled "Immersed", featuring performances by internationally acclaimed artists alongside leading Vietnamese musicians, including Danish jazz pianist Niels Lan Doky, American bassist Felix Pastorius, and Danish drummer Jonas Johansen, People’s Artist Thanh Lam, singer Ha Tran, saxophonist Quyen Thien Dac, and others.

Recognized as one of the pioneers of modern European jazz, world-renowned Danish jazz pianist Sir Niels Lan Dok has captivated audiences worldwide with performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall (the US), Royal Albert Hall (UK), Blue Note (Japan), and numerous international music festivals.

Danish jazz pianist, composer, and producer Niels Lan Doky’s return to Vietnam after nearly two decades is not only a significant artistic event but also a deeply personal journey, a return to his roots, as he is of Vietnamese descent.

On this occasion, the "Living Heritage Foundation—Legacy for the Future" was officially introduced, aiming to support the development of culture, education, and healthcare initiatives. Its first undertaking is a collaboration with partner organizations to award the Nguyen Thai Binh Scholarships to students affected by recent storms and floods, with a total value of VND500 million (US$19,000).

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh