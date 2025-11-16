Vietnam International Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 shines bright

The highly anticipated Vietnam International Fashion Week Autumn/Winter - Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 (AVIFW) has captured the spotlight, becoming the central focus for fashion enthusiasts and devotees nationwide.

At Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 (AVIFW)

Over the past few days, the vibrant fashion event, which took place from November 11 to 15 in Ha Noi, offered audiences a spectacular showcase of impressive collections from leading domestic and regional designers.

This season, AVIFW gathered prominent Vietnamese designers such as Vu Viet Ha, Ha Linh Thu, Adrian Anh Tuan, Cao Minh Tien, and Ivan Tran, alongside international designers and fashion brands including Frederick Lee (Singapore), Francis Libiran (Philippines), Priyo Oktavino (Indonesia), Mr. Ajay Kumar (India), Natacha Van (Cambodia), Bandid Lasavong (Laos), Trip&Co (China), and brands Canifa and Pantio. They presented collections deeply marked by individual creativity and cultural narratives from their respective nations.

Designer Adrian Anh Tuan evoked a winter atmosphere with the collection Anh muon ra lam sao. The designs were highly praised for their wearability and approachability, offering a fashion experience that is both trendsetting and everyday chic. The designer masterfully leveraged the world's most notable trends.

Designer Ivan Tran introduced a fresh perspective by exploring folklore culture with a contemporary spirit for the first time. His collection unfolded an emotional journey interwoven with the stunning beauty of Ha Giang.

International designers contributed collections rich in identity. Indonesian designer Priyo Oktavino presented Batik Revolution, a bold intersection between traditional Batik heritage and the rebellious spirit of punk-rock culture, transforming classic patterns into modern and unique designs.

The brand BEHATI delivered a symphony of Southeast Asian culture in its collection CHAM. Signifying "fusion," the collection is a cross-cultural blend drawing from Malaysian, Chinese, Indian, Bornean, and Vietnamese influences.

AVIFW 2025 also cemented its pioneering role as a launchpad for emerging talents in the fashion industry to shine. The week welcomed young talents from Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Art and Hanoi Architectural University.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Anh Quan