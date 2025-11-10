Foreign films dominate weekend box office in Vietnam

Despite the debut of two experimental new Vietnamese films, local productions were unable to surpass foreign releases at the weekend box office.

The most relevant weekend box office ranking is for the week ending on November 9, 2025

According to data from the independent tracking site Box Office Vietnam, from November 7 to 9, the top three spots in nationwide ticket sales were all held by foreign films, though overall box office performance remained moderate.

Leading the chart was the action-adventure film Invisible Monsters: Land of the Dead, grossing more than VND6.5 billion with 57,288 tickets sold across 3,420 screenings. The film also topped the North American box office over the same weekend, earning US$40 million.

In second place was Tinh nguoi duyen ma 2025: Nham mat Mak yeu luon (Love Destiny: Keep your eyes shut mak (or Pee Mak), the latest installment in the popular Thai horror-romance franchise beloved by Vietnamese audiences. However, this sequel fell short of expectations, earning just over VND5.9 billion from nearly 63,000 tickets sold. The third spot went to the horror film Lo Lem choi ngai (Cinderella's love spell (or Cinderella's hex)) which brought in over VND3.2 billion.

Despite its impressive script and acting, Thai chieu tai didn't explode at the box office.

Two previously released Vietnamese titles remained in the top five including Cuc vang cua ngoai (My Grandmother’s golden treasure), earning more than VND3 billion over the weekend and surpassing VND80 billion in total gross, and Cai Ma (The Cheek), which despite ongoing controversy secured fifth place with nearly VND2.3 billion, bringing its cumulative earnings to over VND18 billion.

Newly released Vietnamese films Thai chieu tai ( Prosperity fetus) and Trai tim que quat ( A broken heart) underperformed. The film Thai chieu tai ranked seventh with just over VND1.5 billion, bringing its total, including early screenings and pre-sales, to about VND2.3 billion.

This week, several new releases are expected to invigorate the market. Among them is the Vietnamese film Truy tim long huong dien (The Quest for Dragon musk), featuring a familiar ensemble cast including Quang Tuan, Ma Ran Do, Hoang Toc Dai, Nguyen Thao, and Doan Quoc Dam.

The international lineup also looks promising, with new titles such as Khong bong tuyet nao trong sach (No snowflake is Pure), Tron chay tu than (Escape from Death), Su thay gap su lay (The Monk meets the trickster), and Nui te vong (Mountain of Sacrifice) set to hit theaters.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Anh Quan