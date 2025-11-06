Art project commemorates 115th anniversary of Hanoi Opera House

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Opera House, Chu Anh Hung speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The initiative commemorates the 115th founding anniversary of the Hanoi Opera House (1911–2026) and marks a significant milestone ahead of the building’s comprehensive restoration.

According to Mr. Chu Anh Hung, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Opera House, it is the first time that a more than a century-old heritage site becomes the protagonist in telling its history. The entire space, from the lobby, staircases, and auditorium to the dome, will be brought to life through light, imagery, and sound, recreating the 115-year journey of this architectural and artistic icon of the capital.

Utilizing cutting-edge performance technologies such as 3D mapping, holograms, augmented reality (AR), and multi-layered storytelling, the program offers the public an immersive experience where the boundaries between audience and performance space are blurred. Visitors do not merely observe; they are drawn into the flow of the narrative, interacting with the space and light, and experiencing history through the language of the digital age.

This marks a significant step forward in applying technology to the preservation and promotion of heritage, reinforcing Hanoi’s status as a UNESCO-recognized City of Creativity, where classical values are revitalized through contemporary art.

The project is being implemented by Hexogon Vietnam Co., Ltd., bringing together a team of leading experts and artists from across Asia, who have previously led large-scale technological performance projects in Singapore, Japan, and Europe. The fusion of international experience with Vietnamese creative spirit imbues the project with both artistic sophistication and technical excellence, ensuring a truly unique and world-class experience.

People’s Artist Xuan Bac, Head of the Department of Performing Arts, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

People’s Artist Xuan Bac, Head of the Department of Performing Arts, praised the project that is expected to transform the curiosity of those who have never visited the Hanoi Opera House into a cultural and artistic experience.

Under the creative direction of director Le Ngoc Quy, the program will run from November 22 to December 31 and is expected to become a pioneering model for telling heritage stories through the fusion of art and technology.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh