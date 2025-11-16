Museum receives artwork celebrating Vietnam’s first General Election Day

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the handover ceremony of the light sculpture artwork titled “The Power of the People,” presented by artist Bui Van Tu to the Vietnam National Assembly Museum in Hanoi on November 15.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man receives the light sculpture artwork, “The Power of the People”, presented by artist Bui Van Tu to the Vietnam National Assembly Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The event holds special significance, marking the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly (NA) (January 6, 1946–2026), the 10th session of the National Assembly, and the opening of the Vietnam National Assembly Museum.

The light sculpture “The Power of the People” depicts the moment when President Ho Chi Minh cast the first ballot in Vietnam’s first General Election Day on January 6, 1946, an event that marked the beginning of democracy in the independent Vietnam. The artwork harmoniously blends historical significance with artistic expression, vividly illustrating the close bond between the nation’s leader and the people, while honoring the unity, patriotism, and determination of the Vietnamese people to take ownership of their country’s destiny.

Artist Bui Van Tu introduces the light sculpture artwork “The Power of the People.” (Photo: SGGP)

The artwork stands 1,946 mm tall, symbolizing the year of Vietnam’s first general election, and spans 80 cm in width, marking the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly. Featuring 18 sacred Lac birds soaring against a clouded backdrop, representing the 18 generations of the Hung Kings, the piece evokes the Vietnamese people’s enduring aspiration to rise and reach far throughout history. At its center is the emblem of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, symbolizing the strength of national unity, as well as the country’s independence, freedom, and sovereignty.

When illuminated from a distance of 2,025 mm from the sculpture, its shadow recreates the image of President Ho Chi Minh casting the first ballot in the 1946 inaugural general election for the National Assembly. As the light moves, the shadow of the national emblem emerges clearly, blending seamlessly with the sculpture’s form to convey the message of “The Power of the People.”

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and delegates attend the ceremony to receive the light sculpture artwork “The Power of the People,” presented by artist Bui Van Tu to the Vietnam National Assembly Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The artwork is primarily made of bronze and iron, inspired by President Ho Chi Minh’s words: “The nation is regained through iron courage / Its cause achieved through bronze determination” (from his poem “Playing with the Moon,” written on August 21, 1942). The 2,026 mm light distance also symbolically commemorates the 80-year journey of the National Assembly accompanying the nation’s development.

By Anh Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh