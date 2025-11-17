Culture/art

Week of Italian Cuisine to entertain food lovers in Hanoi

The 10th Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from November 17 to 23, offering visitors the opportunity to sample a variety of authentic Italian dishes.

Running this year under the theme “Italian Cooking: Health, Culture and Innovation,” the event aims to highlight Italian culinary traditions, where creativity and technology coexist with a millennia-old culture of well-being and conviviality, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

dai-su-quan-italy-1-1281.jpg
Italian dishes dispayed at the 10th Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

The event, organised by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, will open with “From Wheat to the Oven: The Art of Italian Breadmaking – A Masterclass in Tradition and Innovation”, a session dedicated to Italian bread-making and the science of balanced nutrition, organized by Molino Casillo in collaboration with Pegasus International College from November 17 to 18.

“Italian Touch. The Art of Aperitivo”, a unique evening celebrating the Italian culture of aperitivo, will be held at Apricot Hotel on November 21.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) will also host “Casa Italia Wine Festival 2025”, an Italian wine tasting festival, at the Italian cultural centre Casa Italia on November 22.

Launched in 2016 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World is a global annual initiative that honours the excellence of Italian gastronomy, its deep cultural roots, and its contribution to international dialogue on food, health, and sustainability.

