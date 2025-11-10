Saigon Urban Street Fest 2025 celebrates Vietnamese spirit through urban art

The Saigon Urban Street Fest 2025 is set to return for its third edition, celebrating the dynamic intersection of Vietnamese heritage and modern urban culture.

Participants compete in the Saigon Urban Street Fest last year

From December 5 to 7, the Saigon Urban Street Fest 2025 will take place in front of the Central Post Office in Ho Chi Minh City, transforming the area into a vibrant, colorful, and creative public art space. Now in its third edition, the festival continues to celebrate the dynamic pulse of urban culture.

This year’s theme, “Be Vietnam,” aims to honor the essence of Vietnamese tradition amid the ongoing cultural exchange of modern life where local identity meets global influences, heritage harmonizes with modernity, and creativity shapes a youthful, energetic Vietnam. Inspired by the city’s ever-moving rhythm, electric energy has been chosen as the festival’s central symbol, representing vitality, innovation, and connection.

The event’s four signature colors including purple-pink, yellow, white, and black embody the urban aesthetic and modern vibrancy of Ho Chi Minh City. Among the festival highlights is artLIVE Breaking Championship (ABC), a graffiti art competition that encourages participants to use street art as a medium to express traditional Vietnamese stories in a contemporary form. The contest offers young artists a chance to assert their Vietnamese identity within the global creative landscape.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan