Hanoi to host 2025 International Food and Culture Festival

The 2025 International Food and Culture Festival, themed “Trip of Flavors—A Culinary Journey across Five Continents,” will be held in Hanoi on November 22-23.

The event is organized by the Department of Protocol for Diplomatic Missions in coordination with the Department of State Ceremonies, the Department of Press and Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant agencies.

This year’s festival is considered the largest edition to date, featuring nearly 120 international food stalls and drawing participation from numerous embassies, consulates, and foreign cultural centers, as well as enterprises and the departments of foreign affairs of cities and provinces. The event not only celebrates the finest of global cuisine but also serves to promote cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

One of this year’s notable additions is the “Digital Interaction Corner,” which allows visitors to access information, explore site maps, learn about signature dishes from each country, and experience modern multimedia features.

The festival also features a series of creative activities, including the “Borderless Food Diary,” “Fashion Food Show,” and “Global Beer Fest,” alongside thematic zones such as the “ASEAN Common House,” “Global Culinary Avenue,” and “Three Regions of Vietnam.” These attractions promise a rich, culturally immersive experience for visitors.

Speaking at the press conference held in Hanoi on November 11, Ms. Hoang Thu Nga, Deputy Head of the Festival Organizing Committee, said that this year’s theme celebrates cuisine as a journey of emotions and connections. Each dish not only carries flavors but also tells a story of culture, history, and national identity.

The festival aims to promote Vietnam’s image as a dynamic and friendly country, ready to connect for peace, cooperation, and development, she added.

With its scale and innovative content, the 2025 International Food and Culture Festival—Trip of Flavors is set to become a standout cultural and diplomatic highlight in Hanoi during the year-end festive season.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh